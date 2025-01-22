Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $1,356.81 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,058.35 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,276.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,307.44. The company has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,461,615.94. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total transaction of $24,961,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,755.06. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,525 shares of company stock worth $108,692,621. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,455.00.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

