Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 726 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in W. P. Carey by 175.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 35.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2,374.1% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 962.5% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of WPC stock opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $66.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $394.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.43 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

