Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSK. FMR LLC boosted its position in GSK by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,008,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,345 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,576,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,425,000 after purchasing an additional 870,449 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,853,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,222,000 after buying an additional 342,365 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in GSK by 1.7% in the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,953,602 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,623,000 after buying an additional 66,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 30.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,803,000 after acquiring an additional 833,080 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94. GSK plc has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $45.92.

GSK Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.