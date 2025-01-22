Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 882 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $156.52 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.33.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

