Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,001,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 96,144 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 170,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 115,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Danske raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.86.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.06. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.