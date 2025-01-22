Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $944,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 117.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 182.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.13.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $189.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.55 and a 200-day moving average of $186.90. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $153.42 and a one year high of $209.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.