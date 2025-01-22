Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $853,000 Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,776 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 846 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $336,993.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,833,196.22. This trade represents a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $334,184.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,040.40. This trade represents a 7.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,778. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Stock Down 2.4 %

eBay Dividend Announcement

EBAY stock opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.18. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

