Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMB. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 36,903 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,774,000. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 132,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of SMB opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

