Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.11 and traded as low as $9.13. Bavarian Nordic A/S shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 5,030 shares.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

(Get Free Report)

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.