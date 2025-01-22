Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.32% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 314.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 40,559 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $844,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VLU opened at $191.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.59. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 1 year low of $160.14 and a 1 year high of $195.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.87.

About SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

