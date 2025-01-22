Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and traded as high as $6.75. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 6,051 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

