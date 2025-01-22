Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 6,309 Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 101.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.22% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JSMD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,929,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $83.23. The stock has a market cap of $453.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4041 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

