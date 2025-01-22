Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 196.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 10,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $301.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.20. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.63 and a 52-week high of $317.62.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

