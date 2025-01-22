Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 198.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,825,000 after buying an additional 6,138,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $141,284,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 105.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 737,550 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 72,653.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 589,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,223,000 after buying an additional 588,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,640,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $90.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.95. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $81.14 and a 1-year high of $105.47. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

