Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,301 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $31,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 2.4 %

LYV opened at $138.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 147.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.93 and a 200-day moving average of $114.16. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $141.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 77.62%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.