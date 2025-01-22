iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Syntrinsic LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

IJK stock opened at $96.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.06.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

