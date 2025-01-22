Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,327,000 after buying an additional 60,414 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,401,000 after purchasing an additional 283,540 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,293,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zscaler by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,696,000 after buying an additional 16,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ ZS opened at $191.81 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.84. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of -767.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $741,784.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,603.20. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $737,578.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,618,917.12. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,052,879 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Zscaler from $197.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

