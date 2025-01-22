Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10,763.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 178,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $13,733,895.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 9,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $733,154.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.57. This trade represents a 39.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 489,981 shares of company stock worth $38,712,948. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $78.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of -0.01. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.96.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Zoom Video Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

