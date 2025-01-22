HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 321.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 401,943 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 119,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,554.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after buying an additional 752,771 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

