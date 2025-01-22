AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 10.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,820,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,009 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 622.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,893,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801,138 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,702,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,557,000 after purchasing an additional 382,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,406,000 after purchasing an additional 428,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 12.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,946,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,418,000 after buying an additional 449,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

APP opened at $338.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.85 and its 200-day moving average is $193.35. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $417.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.29.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 59,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.14, for a total value of $17,132,918.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,017,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,115,402.32. This represents a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 15,971 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.07, for a total value of $5,000,040.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,526,219.35. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 888,867 shares of company stock worth $284,773,062. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on AppLovin from $202.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.06.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

