Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 787 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 73,697 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 23.3% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 404,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after acquiring an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 38.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 164.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 119,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKY opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $64.82 and a 52 week high of $116.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.75.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $616.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.52 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SKY shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

