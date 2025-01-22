HB Wealth Management LLC Has $651,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,864 shares in the company, valued at $648,988.96. The trade was a 19.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $294,065.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,461.38. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY

KeyCorp Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE KEY opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,767.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04. KeyCorp has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $20.04.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,200.00%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.