HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Agilysys by 59.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 53,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after buying an additional 43,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,614,000 after acquiring an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 169.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys in the third quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

AGYS stock opened at $125.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.94. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73,149.20 billion. Agilysys had a net margin of 37.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $26,627.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,856.64. The trade was a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $941,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,076 shares in the company, valued at $31,131,057.24. This trade represents a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,002,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

