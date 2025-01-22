HB Wealth Management LLC Has $790,000 Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,683 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 21,015.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,654,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,495,000 after buying an additional 10,604,367 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,077,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,362.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,406,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,186 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $65,932,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,484,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

CAG opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.26%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

