Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in HealthEquity were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in HealthEquity by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $837,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,591.64. The trade was a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $99,847.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,642.40. The trade was a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,289 shares of company stock worth $3,355,718. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Up 2.3 %

HQY stock opened at $104.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.04 and a 200 day moving average of $86.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 96.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.54. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $105.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

