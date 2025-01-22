HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.9% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,195,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,904,000 after acquiring an additional 318,214 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in MSCI by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,587,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,531,000 after purchasing an additional 198,666 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in MSCI by 700.4% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 186,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,680,000 after purchasing an additional 162,877 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in MSCI by 358.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,900,000 after purchasing an additional 104,474 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,101,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $617.34 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $642.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $604.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $576.09. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.15 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.06% and a negative return on equity of 162.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $662.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MSCI from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.85.

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $612.80 per share, with a total value of $1,777,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,456,251.20. This represents a 0.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

