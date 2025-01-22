HB Wealth Management LLC Has $887,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 434.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $164.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $148.94 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $127.53 and a one year high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.86.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

