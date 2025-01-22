HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,219 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 70.4% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average of $63.39. The company has a market cap of $139.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.10). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $52.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTE. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen downgraded TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

