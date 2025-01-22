Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of IWO opened at $301.78 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.63 and a twelve month high of $317.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.43 and a 200 day moving average of $286.20.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.