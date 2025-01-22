Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,031,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,399 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 337.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,069,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,003,000 after buying an additional 1,596,924 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,104,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $15,477,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $14,200,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.91 and a 1 year high of $110.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

