iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $110.95 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.49 and a 200 day moving average of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.