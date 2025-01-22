Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV opened at $115.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.58 and a 200-day moving average of $115.90. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.07 and a 1-year high of $121.70.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.