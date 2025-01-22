HB Wealth Management LLC Has $855,000 Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 244.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.8% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Humana by 1,021.4% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.70.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $284.74 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $411.80. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.11 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

