HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,905 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 9.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 81.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $605.58 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.04 and a 12 month high of $698.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.48, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $617.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.40.

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. The trade was a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.15, for a total transaction of $12,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 208,166 shares in the company, valued at $126,179,820.90. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,545 shares of company stock valued at $30,721,337. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.92.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

