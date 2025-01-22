Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 115 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,657.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $112.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $93.89 and a 52 week high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.