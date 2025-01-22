Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $589,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 88,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 18,485 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $88.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.13 and a 200-day moving average of $97.71. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $79.69 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 57.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. This represents a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

