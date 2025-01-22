Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 16,205 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 171,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after buying an additional 43,768 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 228,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 59,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

