Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 16,300 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,251 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 105.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 262,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 134,939 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 49,359 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 207,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 187,957 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,122,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.9% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 206,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 45,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.97. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLF. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Glj Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.27 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

