LVW Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SYY opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average of $75.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius Research upgraded Sysco to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $303,103.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,670.10. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $216,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,831.65. The trade was a 18.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,306 shares of company stock worth $6,485,050. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

