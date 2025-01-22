LVW Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNI. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 46.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,737,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,948 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $216,943,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $159,907,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4,614.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,336,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,896,000 after buying an additional 1,307,689 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,562,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,175,935,000 after buying an additional 790,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.02.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $103.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.70. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

