LVW Advisors LLC Sells 296 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 34,752 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 23.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tompkins Financial in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TMP opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $974.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.74. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $79.01.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $112.51 million during the quarter. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is presently 53.56%.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

