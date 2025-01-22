LVW Advisors LLC Makes New $166,000 Investment in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $127,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $43,530.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,409.64. This trade represents a 2.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 823,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,491,433.10. This trade represents a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,291 shares of company stock worth $927,966 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.30. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.97% and a negative return on equity of 119.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

