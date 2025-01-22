LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,283,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,055,000 after acquiring an additional 871,708 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,023,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $769,500,000 after purchasing an additional 362,671 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,875,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,664,000 after purchasing an additional 293,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,605,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $638,964,000 after purchasing an additional 277,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,202,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,170,183,000 after buying an additional 230,327 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LYB opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $107.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 81.58%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 5,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. This represents a 37.95 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $112.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

