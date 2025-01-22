Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $840,000 Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PTC by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 95.3% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in PTC by 473.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $329,019.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,356. This represents a 67.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 10,306 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total transaction of $2,054,398.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,389,091.56. This represents a 15.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,716 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $187.90 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.30 and a 1-year high of $203.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.00. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Berenberg Bank cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.54.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

