Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys 838 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total transaction of $351,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,726.89. This trade represents a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock.

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $196.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $203.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.29. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

