LVW Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DASH. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 302.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total transaction of $8,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,744.32. The trade was a 75.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $18,454,356.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,525. The trade was a 98.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,019,333 shares of company stock worth $177,556,541. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DoorDash from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on DoorDash from $120.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.97.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH opened at $178.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.21. The stock has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.71. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $181.78.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

