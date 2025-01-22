10,000 Shares in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PESI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 39,977 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the third quarter valued at $3,065,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 14.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 21.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the period. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $176.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.44.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.
