LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 162 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syntax Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $252.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $205.93 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.23 and a 200 day moving average of $237.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

