LVW Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,841 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,171,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,377,000 after acquiring an additional 834,485 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 519,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,703,000 after purchasing an additional 145,796 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.95.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

