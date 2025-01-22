LVW Advisors LLC Sells 192 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 34.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 52,469 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

OMC stock opened at $86.57 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.42 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day moving average is $96.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

